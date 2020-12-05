Watchdog Role of Zimbabwe Opposition Parties Questioned

No media source currently available

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Innocent Ndibali of the Economic Freedom Fighters Zimbabwe, Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda (MDC Alliance), Busani Mbuso Ntini (independent political commentator), Simba Mujuru (Zanu PF) and Sikhumbuzo Mlalazi (independent political commentator) discuss the watchdog role of opposition parties in the country