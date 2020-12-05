Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Watchdog Role of Zimbabwe Opposition Parties Questioned

Watchdog Role of Zimbabwe Opposition Parties Questioned
Embed
Watchdog Role of Zimbabwe Opposition Parties Questioned

No media source currently available

0:00 0:15:42 0:00
Direct link

Innocent Ndibali of the Economic Freedom Fighters Zimbabwe, Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda (MDC Alliance), Busani Mbuso Ntini (independent political commentator), Simba Mujuru (Zanu PF) and Sikhumbuzo Mlalazi (independent political commentator) discuss the watchdog role of opposition parties in the country

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG