Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Is Facebook And You Tube Destroying Evidence Online?

Is Facebook And You Tube Destroying Evidence Online?
Embed
Is Facebook And You Tube Destroying Evidence Online?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:07 0:00
Direct link

Social media companies are taking down videos and images that could be vital in prosecuting serious crimes, according to a new report from Human Rights Watch. Facebook, YouTube and Twitter are increasingly using Artificial Intelligence algorithms to remove material deemed offensive or illegal.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG