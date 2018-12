The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Zenzo Siziba, a Highlanders soccer player and novelist, speaks while walking towards Harare in 440 kilometer journey to concientize Zimbabweans about their origins and importance of ubuntu. He walking with socialite Thabo Siziba and Bukhosi ‘Biko’ Maphosa, a hip-hop, kwaito and jazz artiste.