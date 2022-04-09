Zelenskyy: Charismatic Leader in ‘Crucible Moment’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has inspired his citizens by staying in Kyiv to lead the fight against Russia's invasion, captivating much of the world with impassioned speeches. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine looks at how he has evolved into a wartime president.
April 09, 2022
Chernihiv Residents Ache for Relief After Monthlong Siege
April 07, 2022
