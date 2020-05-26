VOA Zimbabwe's New Satellite
VOA Africa in Zimbabwe has moved to a new satellite! Listeners currently tuning in via Intelsat 20 can now also find us on the SES-5 Ku-band and C-band transponders. You can still receive the VOA Southern Africa - Zimbabwe audio on Intelsat 20, but the signal will be deactivated on June 30th, 2020
Episodes
May 26, 2020
Hands Off Approach Good News for Restaurants
May 26, 2020
May 25, 2020
May 25, 2020
Will Americans Vote Amid COVID-19 Crisis
May 25, 2020
Kenya Tests Herbal Treatment
