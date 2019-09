The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Tonight on The Connection, host Mike Hove speaks to young Zimbabweans in South Africa about the ongoing clashes between foreign nationals & South Africans, that have led to arson, looting, injuries and arrests of many. Tune in @ 8pm FB:VOA Studio 7; voazimbabwe.com, TEXT: 202-465-0318.