VOA Swahili Reporter Sunday Shomari updates VOA Africa 54 host Esther Githui-Ewart on 2019 AFCON games underway in Egypt. Shomari previews the match between west African teams - Cameroon and Guinea Bissau (Cameroon beat Guinea 2-0), and Ghana and Benin