The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

This week on #VOAOurVoices, Ayen Bior, Auriane Itangishaka, Hayde Adams FitzPatrick and guest co-host Tatenda Gumbo reflect on a pivotal year for African women in 2019. The year came with personal, professional and historical changes and challenges for women. Nigerian director Tope Oshin joins.