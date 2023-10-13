VOA on the Scene: Northern Israeli Towns Evacuated Amid Fears of Hezbollah Attack
Some northern Israeli towns have been evacuated after reports of a potential Hezbollah attack. And as Yan Boechat reports for VOA from Metula, Israel, the border region is tense as Israel shoots down rockets over the city and soldiers prepare for what they fear could become a new front.
Episodes
-
October 12, 2023
Biden: 'We Have Israel’s Back' After Weekend Terror Attacks
-
October 12, 2023
Blinken Heads to Israel to Show US ‘Solidarity and Support’
-
-
October 11, 2023
Chamisa Says Constitutional Crisis Crippling Zimbabwe
-
October 11, 2023
Chamisa: Hands Off CCC
-
October 11, 2023
CCC Members Singing at Party Meeting Attended by Nelson Chamisa