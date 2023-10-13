Accessibility links

VOA on the Scene: Northern Israeli Towns Evacuated Amid Fears of Hezbollah Attack

Some northern Israeli towns have been evacuated after reports of a potential Hezbollah attack. And as Yan Boechat reports for VOA from Metula, Israel, the border region is tense as Israel shoots down rockets over the city and soldiers prepare for what they fear could become a new front.

