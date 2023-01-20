VOA On the Scene: Fighting Fierce in Battle for Bakhmut
The city of Bakhmut, Ukraine has been an epicenter of bombings for months and is now the sight of a fierce battle. As artillery rains down in the area, some residents rest underground, while a few others brave the violence to make a small amount of money. VOA’s Heather Murdock reports.
