Visually Impaired Judge Shows Zimbabwe Justice Not Blind
Visually impaired people too often struggle to get ahead, especially in developing countries, including Zimbabwe. But Zimbabwe this month appointed its first visually impaired judge to the country’s High Court bench. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe.
