Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Virus Inequity: The Haves And The Have Nots

Virus Inequity: The Haves And The Have Nots
Embed
Virus Inequity: The Haves And The Have Nots

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:26 0:00
Direct link

When mother-of-three Amanda Wood heard that hundreds of coronavirus shots were available for teens, only one thing prevented her from racing to the vaccination site - her 13-year-old daughter’s fear of needles. In Zimbabwe, more than 13,000 kilometers away, immunity is harder to obtain.

See comments

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG