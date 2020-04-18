Virtual Pharmacies Aim to Ease South Africa’s HIV Burden, and Viral Threat
South Africa's 21-day lockdown presents an unusual challenge for a nation with the world's highest burden of HIV. In order to remain healthy, those on antiretrovirals need to venture out of their homes for their lifesaving medication , putting them at greater risk of contracting coronavirus.
Episodes
-
-
April 18, 2020
Trump Doubles Down on Threat to Suspend WHO Funding
-
April 17, 2020
Fulbright Recipients Say Evacuation Overseas Was Confused
-
-
April 17, 2020
Italians Unite to Overcome Coronavirus
-