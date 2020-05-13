Accessibility links

Virtual Movie Theaters -- USAGM

Virtual Movie Theaters -- USAGM

Movie theaters have shut their doors to the public due to Covid -19. To offset lost revenues, some have teamed with distribution companies and created online platforms where viewers can watch new releases virtually. VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke with a distributor and a theater manager.

