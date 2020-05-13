Virtual Movie Theaters -- USAGM
Movie theaters have shut their doors to the public due to Covid -19. To offset lost revenues, some have teamed with distribution companies and created online platforms where viewers can watch new releases virtually. VOA’s Penelope Poulou spoke with a distributor and a theater manager.
Episodes
-
May 13, 2020
Research on COVID-19 Antibodies ...
-
-
-
May 12, 2020
Hardship ...
-
May 12, 2020
South Africa Books on Sale Again ...
-
May 12, 2020
United Airlines Troubles Continue