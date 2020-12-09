Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Inauguaration Roll Back ...

Inauguaration Roll Back ...
Embed
Inauguaration Roll Back ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:00 0:00
Direct link

From the swearing-in on the west front of the U.S. Capitol to the throngs of people watching from the National Mall and the parade route, the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States on January 20, 2021, will look like no other. Inaugural activities will be scaled back.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG