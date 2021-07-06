Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Villagers Oppose Zimbabwe, China Coal Mining

Villagers Oppose Zimbabwe, China Coal Mining
Embed
Villagers Oppose Zimbabwe, China Coal Mining

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:45 0:00
Direct link

Conservationists in Zimbabwe are trying to rally opposition to a Chinese coal mining project operating in the district with the country's biggest national park. Critics say locals and wildlife will be affected and are urging authorities to move away from coal production toward renewable energies.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG