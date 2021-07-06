Villagers Oppose Zimbabwe, China Coal Mining
Conservationists in Zimbabwe are trying to rally opposition to a Chinese coal mining project operating in the district with the country's biggest national park. Critics say locals and wildlife will be affected and are urging authorities to move away from coal production toward renewable energies.
