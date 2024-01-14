Villagers Forcibly Remove School Headmaster Over Misconduct Allegations
Mr Everson Sinyolo, a headmaster at Masholomoshe village in Gwanda North, has been sent packing by villagers accusing him of a plethora of misconducts, the villagers on Tuesday morning besieged the school forcing him to flee. Sinyolo has since been placed on forced leave pending investigations.
