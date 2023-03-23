Video of Ukrainian Prisoner of War Killing Draws Outrage in Kyiv
krainian authorities have called for a war crimes investigation after a video surfaced on social media that appeared to show Russian soldiers killing a Ukrainian POW. VOA footage by Dmitriy Savchuk. Warning: This video contains graphic images that may not be suitable for all viewers.
