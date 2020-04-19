Accessibility links

Venezuela’s main public hospital is in danger to the coronavirus

As countries around the world cope with the coronavirus outbreak, Venezuela is among some of the nations that is especially unprepared to deal with the potentially devasting impact of the pandemic. Medical staff say their hospital isn’t prepared, while people are scared of losing loves ones.

