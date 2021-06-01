Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Uzbek Bridge Inspector

Uzbek Bridge Inspector
Embed
Uzbek Bridge Inspector

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:47 0:00
Direct link

About 40 percent of the more than 617,000 bridges in the U.S. are at least 50 years old, and of that number more than 46,000 are in dangerously poor condition. The job of bridge inspectors is to locate and identify these structural deficiencies. Svitlana Prestynska met with one such an inspector

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG