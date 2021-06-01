Uzbek Bridge Inspector
About 40 percent of the more than 617,000 bridges in the U.S. are at least 50 years old, and of that number more than 46,000 are in dangerously poor condition. The job of bridge inspectors is to locate and identify these structural deficiencies. Svitlana Prestynska met with one such an inspector
