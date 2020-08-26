Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Republicans Making Their Case Ahead of 2020 Presidential Election

Republicans Making Their Case Ahead of 2020 Presidential Election
Embed
Republicans Making Their Case Ahead of 2020 Presidential Election

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:02 0:00
Direct link

As Republicans encourage Americans to vote for President Donald Trump, they are making their case this week from Charlotte, North Carolina, where the pandemic has forced them to dramatically scale-back their national convention. Some have faith in the president’s ability to bring economic prosperity

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG