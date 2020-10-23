USA Votes Trump Biden Debate USAGM

President Donald Trump and his Democratic Party challenger, Joe Biden, met in Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday night for the final debate of the presidential campaign. VOA’s Mike O’Sullivan reports.]
Episodes
-
October 23, 2020
Africans Watching U.S Presidential Election With Keen Interest
-
October 23, 2020
Zimbabwe Community Drawing Water from Graveyard
-
October 22, 2020
Young People in Nigeria Explain Reasons for SARS Protests
-
-
October 22, 2020
U.S. Presidential Election
-
October 22, 2020
Trump, Biden in Final U.S Presidential Debate