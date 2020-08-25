Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

History of Republican Party ...

History of Republican Party ...
Embed
History of Republican Party ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:00 0:00
Direct link

The Republican Party is known for favoring a smaller federal government as well as conservative social policies. However, this was not always the case. The party was founded in 1854 by Northerners who wanted a stronger federal government to oppose to the expansion of slavery in Western states.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG