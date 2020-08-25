History of Republican Party ...
The Republican Party is known for favoring a smaller federal government as well as conservative social policies. However, this was not always the case. The party was founded in 1854 by Northerners who wanted a stronger federal government to oppose to the expansion of slavery in Western states.
Episodes
-
August 25, 2020
Somali Minnesota Teacher ...
-
August 25, 2020
Zimbabwe Relief Kitchens USAGM
-
August 24, 2020
New York New Normal ...
-
August 24, 2020
Brazil Amazon Fires ...
-
August 24, 2020
Role of Barbershop in Trusting Medicines ...
-
August 24, 2020
Saving Space Camp ...