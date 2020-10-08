VP Pence, Harris Debate ...

Mike O’Sullivan reports the administration’s handling of COVID-19 loomed large as President Donald Trump and others in the White House remain in quarantine after contracting the virus.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee, faced off Wednesday night in a debate in Utah. Mike O’Sullivan reports the administration’s handling of COVID-19 loomed large as President Trump was recovering from COVID-19.
