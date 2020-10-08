Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

VP Pence, Harris Debate ...

VP Pence, Harris Debate ...
Embed
VP Pence, Harris Debate ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:45 0:00
Direct link

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee, faced off Wednesday night in a debate in Utah. Mike O’Sullivan reports the administration’s handling of COVID-19 loomed large as President Trump was recovering from COVID-19.

Mike O’Sullivan reports the administration’s handling of COVID-19 loomed large as President Donald Trump and others in the White House remain in quarantine after contracting the virus.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG