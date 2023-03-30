Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Vice President Harris’ Visit to Zambia Raises Excitement

US Vice President Harris’ Visit to Zambia Raises Excitement
Embed
US Vice President Harris’ Visit to Zambia Raises Excitement

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:59 0:00
Direct link

Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to Zambia is raising excitement in the country and some nostalgia. Harris has a personal connection to Zambia, where she spent time with her Indian grandfather, who sparked her interest in public service. Kathy Short reports for VOA from Lusaka, Zambia.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG