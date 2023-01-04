US Veteran Sleeps Outdoors in Freezing Temperatures to Help Ukraine

Accessibility links

U.S. Air Force veteran Mark Lindquist has been sleeping outdoors in Fargo, North Dakota, to bring awareness to the need in Ukraine. He visited the war-torn country earlier this year and has since focused on giving back to the Ukrainian people. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

