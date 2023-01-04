US Veteran Sleeps Outdoors in Freezing Temperatures to Help Ukraine
U.S. Air Force veteran Mark Lindquist has been sleeping outdoors in Fargo, North Dakota, to bring awareness to the need in Ukraine. He visited the war-torn country earlier this year and has since focused on giving back to the Ukrainian people. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
Episodes
-
January 01, 2023
Beneath Rose Parade's Blossoms and Bling, Some Lifesaving Causes
-
December 31, 2022
Therapeutic Toy Helps Ukrainian Children Deal With War-Related Stress
-
December 31, 2022
Local Farmer Played Key Role in Revamping Nunu Dam
-
December 31, 2022
Ukraine’s War Has Bolstered European Union Solidarity— But Will it Last?
-
December 31, 2022
Villagers Dancing ...
-
December 31, 2022
Jubilant Zimbabweans