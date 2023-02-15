US: Ukraine Preparing a Spring Offensive Against Russia
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says he expects Ukraine to conduct an offensive against Russia in the spring, and that the 54 members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group are focused on providing Kyiv with the ammunition, fuel and spare parts they will need. Cindy Saine reports.
