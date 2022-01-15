US Says Russia Preparing ‘False Flag’ Operation to Justify Invading Ukraine
A flurry of security talks in Europe this week aimed at defusing the crisis over Russian troops massed at the border with Ukraine have ended with no breakthrough. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Washington and its allies are now "ready to deal with Moscow's actions
Episodes
-
-
January 14, 2022
Dictators Face a Democratic Backlash, Says Human Rights Watch
-
January 14, 2022
Common Cold Can Protect Against Coronavirus, Study Finds
-
-
January 13, 2022
'Flurona,' Getting Hit With Flu Plus COVID, Comes to California
-
January 13, 2022
Dry Season Increases Central Africa’s Herder-Farmer Clashes