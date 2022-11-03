Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Politicians Condemn Political Violence Ahead of Tense Midterm Vote

US Politicians Condemn Political Violence Ahead of Tense Midterm Vote
Embed
US Politicians Condemn Political Violence Ahead of Tense Midterm Vote

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:43 0:00
Direct link

Political violence has cast a pall over the U.S. midterm vote, with poll workers expecting high emotions at election venues and a recent, violent home invasion targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. President Joe Biden and other top politicians have condemned the attack, which badly wounded Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and they are calling for an end to political violence as the election looms on Nov. 8. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.

Political violence has cast a pall over the U.S. midterm vote, with poll workers expecting high emotions at election venues and a recent, violent home invasion targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. President Joe Biden and other top politicians have condemned the attack, which badly wounded Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and they are calling for an end to political violence as the election looms on Nov. 8. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG