US Military Recovers Remains from Afghanistan Plane Crash

American officials have recovered the bodies of two U.S. pilots from the site of Monday's military plane crash in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. It is still unclear why the plane went down in the Taliban-controlled district, but U.S. officials maintain it was not shot down, contrary to Taliban claims

