U.S Urges Israel, Palestine Leaders to De-escalate Amid Deadly Rocket Attacks

The United States is calling on Israeli and Palestinian leaders to de-escalate and reduce tensions amid deadly Hamas rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory airstrikes following clashes in Jerusalem. Cindy Saine has more on this latest foreign policy challenge for the Biden administration.

