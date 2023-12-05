US Funding May Dry Up Despite NATO's Support for Ukraine
U.S. funding for Ukraine may soon come to an end. A divided Congress has so far failed to approve a long-term budget for the U.S. government, let alone new money for aiding allies mired in conflicts abroad. The country’s top defense official says that’s a mistake. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
