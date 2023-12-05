Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Funding May Dry Up Despite NATO's Support for Ukraine

US Funding May Dry Up Despite NATO's Support for Ukraine
Embed
US Funding May Dry Up Despite NATO's Support for Ukraine

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:05 0:00
Direct link

U.S. funding for Ukraine may soon come to an end. A divided Congress has so far failed to approve a long-term budget for the U.S. government, let alone new money for aiding allies mired in conflicts abroad. The country’s top defense official says that’s a mistake. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG