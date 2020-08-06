US Floyd BLM Global Reaction ...
The death of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May triggered waves of protests across the United States and the world. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, new research shows how events in the U.S. drove debates surrounding race on social media across the globe.
