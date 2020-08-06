Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Floyd BLM Global Reaction ...

US Floyd BLM Global Reaction ...
Embed
US Floyd BLM Global Reaction ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:56 0:00
Direct link

The death of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May triggered waves of protests across the United States and the world. As Henry Ridgwell reports from London, new research shows how events in the U.S. drove debates surrounding race on social media across the globe.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG