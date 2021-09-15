Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Federal, State Funding Offers Training to Those Who Lost Jobs During Pandemic

US Federal, State Funding Offers Training to Those Who Lost Jobs During Pandemic
Embed
US Federal, State Funding Offers Training to Those Who Lost Jobs During Pandemic

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:37 0:00
Direct link

As Americans continue to grapple with the economic downturn from the pandemic, state and city governments are providing funding to train job seekers in high-demand occupations. Some of that money comes from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act to train people in fields such as computers.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG