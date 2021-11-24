Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US China Africa Competition

US China Africa Competition
Embed
US China Africa Competition

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:24 0:00
Direct link

Economists say China's model of investment in Africa is gaining public support, despite the debt burden it imposes on many countries. Economic experts and the locals say the United States' multibillion dollar investments in Africa are less visible and make less of an impact on people’s daily lives.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG