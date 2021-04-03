US Capitol Attack ...
One U.S. Capitol Police officer died and another was injured Friday when a suspect slammed a car into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol. Strict security precautions have been in place for nearly three months since pro-Trump protesters rioted in an attempt to overturn election results.
