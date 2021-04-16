U.S Planning to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan

Accessibility links

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to withdraw all 2,500 American troops from Afghanistan by September 11th, months later than the May 1st deadline that the Trump administration and the Taliban agreed on last year. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

