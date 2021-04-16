U.S Planning to Withdraw Troops from Afghanistan
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced his plan to withdraw all 2,500 American troops from Afghanistan by September 11th, months later than the May 1st deadline that the Trump administration and the Taliban agreed on last year. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
Episodes
-
-
April 16, 2021
Killing of Black Man Sparks Violence in USA
-
April 15, 2021
Zimbabwe Banking on Tobacco to Boost Ailing Economy
-
April 15, 2021
Europe Third Wave Vaccinations ...
-
April 15, 2021
COVID Vaccines ...
-
April 14, 2021
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, April 14, 2021