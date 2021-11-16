Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Urban Farming ...

Urban Farming ...
Embed
Urban Farming ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:22 0:00
Direct link

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the agricultural sector emits 10 percent of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions - a factor contributing to global warming. But some urban farmers in the U.S. are doing their part to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. VOA’s Chris Casquejo reports.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG