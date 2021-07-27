Accessibility links

Unpacked Life as a Refugee

In 1951, the United Nations set out to define who a refugee is, signing the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. At that time, it initially sought to protect millions of European refugees after World War Two. It amended the treaty to apply to refugees "without any geographic limitation."

