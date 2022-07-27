When Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukrainian business owners united to open an aid hub in Poland called Help Ukraine Center. There, Ukrainian refugees and international volunteers work tirelessly to process aid sent in from all over the world. Among the volunteers is a Ukrainian rap group called Kalush Orchestra. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze reports from Lublin, Poland. Camera: Bogdan Osyka
Unity, Song at a Humanitarian Hub in Poland for Aid to Ukraine
