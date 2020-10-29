U.S, Africa Relations ...
Residents of South Africa, for the most part, say four years of U.S.-Africa relations under President Donald Trump have done nothing for their lives. VOA’s Anita Powell spoke to analysts and citizens in Johannesburg, the economic hub of the continent, about what matters to them as America votes.
Episodes
-
October 28, 2020
South Africa Breast Cancer ...
-
October 28, 2020
Zimbabwean Drawing Water in Cemetary
-
October 28, 2020
WHO Says COVID 19 Lockdowns Could Be Avoided With Proper Measures
-
October 28, 2020
Are Emails from Joe Biden Son An October Surprise?
-
October 27, 2020
USA Votes October Surprise ...
-