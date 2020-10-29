Accessibility links

Residents of South Africa, for the most part, say four years of U.S.-Africa relations under President Donald Trump have done nothing for their lives. VOA’s Anita Powell spoke to analysts and citizens in Johannesburg, the economic hub of the continent, about what matters to them as America votes.

