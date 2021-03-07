U.S, UN Call for End of Fighting in Tigray
Both the United States and the United Nations Human Rights Chief are calling for an immediate end to the fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and access for independent investigators, amid reports of ongoing atrocities against civilians. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
