US Travel Restrictions Lifted
Travel restrictions to the U.S. put in place during the pandemic are ending (have ended) after more than a year and a half. On Monday, travelers from around the world who are vaccinated can resume flights to the U.S. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi spoke with an economist who explains what this means.
