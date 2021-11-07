Accessibility links

US Travel Restrictions Lifted

Travel restrictions to the U.S. put in place during the pandemic are ending (have ended) after more than a year and a half. On Monday, travelers from around the world who are vaccinated can resume flights to the U.S. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi spoke with an economist who explains what this means.

