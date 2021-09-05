Accessibility links

US Officials on Diplomatic Options to Protect Rights of Afghans

Although U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan ended earlier this week, U.S. officials said Thursday there are still diplomatic and economic options for protecting the rights of Afghans under Taliban rule. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more. #taliban #usa

