Biden Says Vladmir Putin Will Pay Price for Undermining 2020 U.S. Election
President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin "will pay a price" for his efforts to undermine the 2020 US election following American intelligence assessment showing that Moscow meddled in the 2020 election with the aim of "denigrating" Biden's candidacy. Patsy Widakuswara reports.
