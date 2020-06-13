Military Role in Protests Questioned
The role of the U.S. military has come under intense scrutiny amid civil unrest erupting in the United States after African American George Floyd died in police custody last month. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb explores the importance of the military's long tradition of remaining apolitical
