US Portland Protests ...
The Trump administration on Wednesday announced an expanded effort to assist local law enforcement in U.S. cities that have seen spikes in violent crime. A deal was announced to withdraw federal forces from the city of Portland, Oregon, where protests for racial justice have entered a third month.
