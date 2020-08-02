Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

US Portland Protests ...

US Portland Protests ...
Embed
US Portland Protests ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:32 0:00
Direct link

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced an expanded effort to assist local law enforcement in U.S. cities that have seen spikes in violent crime. A deal was announced to withdraw federal forces from the city of Portland, Oregon, where protests for racial justice have entered a third month.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG