US Protester Keedron Bryant Signs Deal With Warner Records

Keedron Bryant, the 12-year-old who turned heads on social media with his passionate performance about being a young black man in today's world, has signed a deal with Warner Records and will officially release his song that went viral on Friday. The song’s release coincides with Juneteenth.

