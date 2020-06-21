US Protester Keedron Bryant Signs Deal With Warner Records
Keedron Bryant, the 12-year-old who turned heads on social media with his passionate performance about being a young black man in today's world, has signed a deal with Warner Records and will officially release his song that went viral on Friday. The song’s release coincides with Juneteenth.
Episodes
-
June 20, 2020
Life Tough for Refugees Under COVID19 Lockdowns
-
June 20, 2020
U.S Supreme Court Ruling Setbacks for President Trump
-
June 20, 2020
Twitter Flagging Trump ...
-
June 20, 2020
Karen Refugees-World Refugee Day - USAGM
-
June 19, 2020
South African Doctor Treating Patients ...
-
June 19, 2020
Africans in Solidarity Protest