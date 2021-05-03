Accessibility links

U.S Not Loosening COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Restrictions ...

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in India and other parts of the world, the Biden administration remains noncommittal on a proposal to loosen patent restrictions so that countries can manufacture generic versions of the coronavirus vaccines. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

