Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

U.S Military Encountering Challenges in Convincing Service Members to Voluntarily Take COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S Military Encountering Challenges in Convincing Service Members to Voluntarily Take COVID-19 Vaccine
Embed
U.S Military Encountering Challenges in Convincing Service Members to Voluntarily Take COVID-19 Vaccine

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:11 0:00
Direct link

The U.S. military has so far contained the coronavirus within its ranks, thanks in part to strict discipline and the ability to easily enforce social distancing rules on military bases. But it's encountering a new challenge: how to convince service members to voluntarily take the vaccine.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG