U.S Military Encountering Challenges in Convincing Service Members to Voluntarily Take COVID-19 Vaccine
The U.S. military has so far contained the coronavirus within its ranks, thanks in part to strict discipline and the ability to easily enforce social distancing rules on military bases. But it's encountering a new challenge: how to convince service members to voluntarily take the vaccine.
Episodes
-
January 22, 2021
Burkina FASO Reconciliation
-
January 22, 2021
Inauguration Crowd ...
-
January 22, 2021
Biden World Reaction ...
-
January 21, 2021
World Friends Optimistic of Future Bilateral Relations With USA
-
-
January 21, 2021
Trump Departure ...